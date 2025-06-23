Next Steps Declared at Hwy 138 Town Hall

Seaway News

A town hall meeting held June 21, 2025, in Moose Creek drew concerned residents from across SDG, Cornwall, and surrounding areas, united in a call for urgent safety improvements to Highway 138.

The meeting was organized by local advocates Cara Sabourin and Amanda Brownrigg following the tragic death of Amanda Maloney, 33, who died on March 29 navigating a dangerous intersection on the highway. “Amanda left behind her two young daughters. She was a beloved community member, tireless volunteer, and owner of our cherished local bakery,” said Sabourin.

“This isn’t just a matter of infrastructure, it’s about saving lives,” she stated, calling for critical improvements including turning lanes, roundabouts, better lighting, and safer intersections. A petition supporting these upgrades has drawn over 7,000 online signatures, with hundreds more collected on paper.

South Stormont Deputy Mayor Andrew Guindon welcomed the announcement by MPP Nolan Quinn. “I was pleased to hear Minister Nolan Quinn’s announcement today regarding the upcoming improvements to Highway 138. The province’s goal is to create approximately 2 kilometres of passing lanes going both North and South as well creating some much needed turning lanes at critical intersections. They also plan to erect additional snow fencing. The hope is to have shovels in the ground in 2028.”

“These much-needed improvements will save lives… Amanda Maloney’s death earlier this year was an absolute tragedy.” Guindon also acknowledged “the continued efforts of local municipal leaders who have long supported improvements to Highway 138,” and praised the organizers for rallying public support.

South Stormont Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac also attended, saying, “This is welcome news for the many residents and commuters who travel this corridor daily.”

In Maloney’s memory, volunteers are creating a commemorative garden at the Moose Creek Recreation Association, where she generously gave her time. A memorial sign now marks the intersection where she died.