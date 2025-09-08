Ngoundjo -Meets -UN -Assembly -President

September 8, 2025 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Ngoundjo -Meets -UN -Assembly -President
City Councillor Ngoundjo meets UN Assembly President Philémon Yang. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON -SETNYK

Cornwall -Councillor -Fred -Ngoundjo recently returned from a landmark visit to the -United -Nations -Headquarters in -New -York, where he was received in an audience by -His -Excellency -Mr. Philémon -Yang, -President of the 79th -UN -General -Assembly.

“It was an honour and a privilege,” said -Ngoundjo. “His -Excellency enlightened me with his vision of peace among communities and nations, as well as the essential and fundamental role of youth in strengthening democracy – particularly in -Africa, and more specifically in -Cameroon.”

Ngoundjo, who is originally from -Cameroon, received personal congratulations from -Mr. Yang for his election to municipal office in -Cornwall. He also extended an invitation for -His -Excellency to visit -Cornwall on a future trip to -Canada.

Following the meeting, -Ngoundjo attended the 19th -International -Human -Rights -Summit, where he engaged with global dignitaries, including 2017 -Nobel -Peace -Prize recipient -Dr. Ira -Helfand.

“We discussed peace and education in small communities like -Cornwall,” -Ngoundjo said. “It was a deeply meaningful exchange.”

