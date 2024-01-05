NHL Alumni Hockey Night in Winchester Raises $84,000 for New Equipment at WDMH

WDMH

From the ceremonial puck drop to the final minute of play, the WDMH Foundation’s first-ever NHL Alumni Hockey Game was a fun night for former NHL players, local hockey players who played alongside them and families who came to watch the game.

And when it was over, $84,169.75 was raised for the WDMH Foundation’s General Equipment Fund. What a night!

“They laced up and hit the ice – and everyone had fun,” noted Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events. “Thank you to the players who raised funds, our sponsors and volunteers, and everyone who came to the game.”

“Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the purchase of medical equipment for Ontario hospitals. That’s where the WDMH Foundation and our generous donors come in,” added Managing Director Kristen Casselman. “Events like these help us to help the WDMH team deliver the very best care!”