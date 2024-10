If you stayed up late enough, and the skies were clear in your part of the planet, you would have been treated to a fantastic and colourful heavenly spectacle last night as the Aurora Borealis, a.k.a. The Northern Lights, illuminated the skies. Jennifer Mayer shot these photos near Lunenburg. Do you want to share your shots? Send them to us at rmahoney@seawaynews.media. We will try to share as many of the best ones as possible.