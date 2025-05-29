Ninety Years of Public Health Leadership

May 29, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 27 min on May 29, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Colleen Parette
Comment count:
Ninety Years of Public Health Leadership
EOHU is celebrating 90 years of public health service in the region. (Photo : (Photo: Jason Setnyk))

JASON SETNYK

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is marking 90 years of protecting and promoting public health across the region.

Founded in 1935 as a five-year pilot funded by the Ontario government and the Rockefeller Foundation, the EOHU was the province’s first county health unit. At the time, Eastern Ontario faced severe poverty and health crises, including high infant mortality and deadly outbreaks like tuberculosis and typhoid. EOHU’s early efforts led to dramatic health improvements, inspiring the province to establish 37 health units by 1950.

“Public health works in the background and involves many aspects of our everyday lives,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health. “It plays a vital role in improving the region’s health and quality of life.”

From early advocacy for milk pasteurization to recent efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, EOHU remains a leader in public health.

EOHU continues to offer vital programs including immunizations, restaurant inspections, and tobacco cessation. Learn more by watching The 3 P’s of Public Health on EOHU’s YouTube channel.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Dark clouds gather over rural postal service
Local News

Dark clouds gather over rural postal service

KIM BURTON SCHRAM  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER