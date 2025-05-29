Ninety Years of Public Health Leadership

JASON SETNYK

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is marking 90 years of protecting and promoting public health across the region.

Founded in 1935 as a five-year pilot funded by the Ontario government and the Rockefeller Foundation, the EOHU was the province’s first county health unit. At the time, Eastern Ontario faced severe poverty and health crises, including high infant mortality and deadly outbreaks like tuberculosis and typhoid. EOHU’s early efforts led to dramatic health improvements, inspiring the province to establish 37 health units by 1950.

“Public health works in the background and involves many aspects of our everyday lives,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health. “It plays a vital role in improving the region’s health and quality of life.”

From early advocacy for milk pasteurization to recent efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, EOHU remains a leader in public health.

EOHU continues to offer vital programs including immunizations, restaurant inspections, and tobacco cessation. Learn more by watching The 3 P’s of Public Health on EOHU’s YouTube channel.