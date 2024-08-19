No serious injuries in fiery collision

August 19, 2024 at 10 h 08 min
By Richard Mahoney
There were no serious injuries reported after a fiery collision involving three transport trailer early Saturday on Highway 401 in Cornwall.

Ontario Provincial Police officers helped pull drivers from the wreckage which occurred at around 12:20 a.m. August 17 when an eastbound tractor trailer crossed the median and collided with two westbound transports.

Two of the vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the eastbound rig, a 31-year old man from Stoufville, has been charged with careless driving and driving a commercial vehicle without a valid commercial vehicle operator’s registration. He is also charged under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act with operating a vehicle without insurance.

The highway was closed between McConnell Street and Boundary Road for most of the day.

