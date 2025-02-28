Nolan Quinn secures decisive “historic” victory

A wave of blue filled The Wing House on Vincent Massey Drive as about 100 supporters gathered to celebrate Nolan Quinn’s decisive re-election in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. The Progressive Conservative incumbent secured a commanding 62% of the vote (23,846 votes), widening his margin of victory from 2022. Liberal candidate Devon Monkhouse finished second with 19.1% (7,346 votes), while NDP candidate Jeremy Rose followed with 12.4% (4,760 votes).

The mood was jubilant as cheers erupted, with each update confirming the Progressive Conservatives’ dominance both locally and provincially. Quinn, who has quickly risen within the party ranks to serve as Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities, expressed gratitude for the strong mandate.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support from across the riding,” Quinn said. “We had an amazing campaign team, volunteers, and supporters who put in countless hours. This victory belongs to all of us.”

Quinn credited his team for their hard work, particularly campaign manager Adrian Bugelli, who noted the effort put into voter outreach. “We were at the doors more than ever, and the numbers are speaking for themselves,” Bugelli said.

Quinn emphasized the importance of continuing the work he started in his first term. “We have a lot of projects underway, and I’m excited to keep pushing forward,” he said. “This is a historic win for us in the region, and I’m looking ahead to delivering for our communities.”

Local leaders also acknowledged Quinn’s impact. South Stormont Mayor Bryan McGillis said, “It’s a great night for Nolan and the party. The next four years won’t be easy, but we’re committed to working hard to improve our communities.”

South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Martin Lang highlighted Quinn’s accessibility and advocacy. “He’s always been there to support us, whether at local meetings or provincial delegations,” Lang said. “It’s great to see him get re-elected with such strong backing.”

South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad echoed the sentiment, citing Quinn’s effectiveness in provincial discussions. “Nolan has been a big advocate for us at the delegation table, and we appreciate the support he’s provided,” Broad said.

With Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives securing a third consecutive majority government, Quinn reaffirmed his commitment to representing the riding’s interests. “We’re on the cusp of great things in Ontario, and I’m honoured to be part of it,” he said.