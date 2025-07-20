Nomination Period Now Open for South Glengarry’s Business and Community Awards

Seaway News

The Township of South Glengarry is excited to announce that nominations are now open for South Glengarry’s 2025 Business and Community Awards. These esteemed awards honour the individuals, businesses, and organizations that contribute to the vibrancy and quality of life in our community.

Each year, the awards showcase remarkable leadership, community service, and business management excellence across various categories. Whether it’s outstanding business insight and growth, impactful volunteer service, or inspiring youth leadership, this is the moment to recognize those who truly make South Glengarry a better place to live and prosper.

Award categories include:

Citizen of the Year

Business of the Year

Excellence in Agriculture

Entrepreneur of the Year

Community Service

Youth Merit

Nomination forms are available at: https://shorturl.at/sTktc. The deadline to submit nominations is July 31, 2025, 4 p.m.

“This is your chance to shine a spotlight on the people and businesses that make South Glengarry such a special place to live and work,” said Economic Development Officer Jennifer Treverton. “Whether it’s a young entrepreneur, a long-time farmer, or a dedicated volunteer, these awards are powered by community nominations-and we need your voice.”

Last year’s winners included:

Citizen of the Year: Brenda Baxter

Business of the Year: Charged Up Yardworks

Excellence in Agriculture: Bruce Munro

Entrepreneur of the Year: Robbie Laroche & Angela Labelle

Community Service: Stephanie Slinger

Youth Merit: Marley MacCuaig

The Business and Community Awards have been a valued tradition since 2005. The 2025 edition marks 17 years of celebrating excellence and community pride in South Glengarry.