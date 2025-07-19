Nominations open for South Glengarry’s Business and Community Awards

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Celebrating its seventeenth year, South Glengarry’ Business and Community Awards nominations are now open for submissions. These awards recognize businesses, organizations and individuals who have contributed to enriching the quality of life in South Glengarry’s communities.

Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, Excellence in Agriculture, Entrepreneur of the Year, Community Service and Youth Merit are the categories open for nominations. Submissions for nominees are based on outstanding and inspiring efforts through volunteer work, youth leadership and business development to help South Glengarry prosper for all its residents.

Nominations must be submitted by July 31, 2025. “This is your chance to shine a spotlight on the people and businesses that make South Glengarry such a special place to live and work,” said Economic Development Officer Jennifer Treverton. “Whether it’s a young entrepreneur, a long-time farmer, or a dedicated volunteer, these awards are powered by community nominations – and we need your voice.”