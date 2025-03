A 30-year-old North Dundas man faces charges after Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a disturbance in North Stormont Township March 17.

The man has been charged with two counts of assault, as well as charges of mischief and failing to comply with a probation order.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of justice in Cornwall.