North Glengarry council members cost $10K more in 2024

North Glengarry council members received about $10,000 more in pay and reimbursement in 2024 than they did in 2023. Last year, the total renumeration and reimbursement for expenditures totalled $199,627.53, compared to $189,186.28 in 2023.

In 2024, Mayor Jamie MacDonald received a total of $41,293.79, which included his $34,524 salary. Deputy Mayor Carma Williams received $27,967.07, including her $22,100 salary. Councillor-at-large Jacques Massie received $19,864.03, which included his salary of 19,340.

Councillors were paid salaries of $17,955 last year. Alexandria Ward Councillor Michael Madden received a total of $27,931.31; Kenyon Ward Councillor Jeff Manley received $28,188.38; Lochiel Ward Councillor Brian Caddell received $26,959.71; and Maxville Ward Councillor Gary Martin received a total amount of $27,423.24.

The nine members who sit on art, culture, heritage and community development committees received a total of $3,420 in 2024, compared to $1,980 that was paid to six members in 2023.

The figures, presented by treasurer Zoe Bougie, reflect renumeration, mileage and expenses, costs associated with attending workshops and conferences.