North Glengarry fire captain retires

North Glengarry Fire Department’s Senior Captain Dan Bray has retired after 25 years of service.

Bray began his career as a firefighter in 1999, spending his career at Station 3 in Maxville. Bray has been known for having an excellent work ethic and expansive knowledge of the demands of being a firefighter.

Chief Matthew Roy said, “Dan was a leader who supported change, which ensured the success in Maxville Station and our department. Dan truly demonstrated the qualities and values of our fire department – service, courage, and distinction.”

Chief Roy thanked retiring Senior Captain Dan Bray and his family for the sacrifices made over the 25 years which come hand-in-hand with being a firefighter. His service to the Fire Department, the Township and the residents of North Glengarry were served with distinction.