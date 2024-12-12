North Glengarry, libraries deliver letters to Santa

The Township of North Glengarry has partnered with SD&G Library to ensure kids get their letter to Santa Claus before Christmas Eve.

Between now and December 20, children can deliver their letter to the library branches in Alexandria and Maxville, where they will receive a personalized printed letter or they can choose to have one emailed to them.

The Santa letter plan was initiated by North Glengarry Township staff. Myscha Stafford, the township’s Communications Coordinator, outlined the plan, “We’ve partnered with the SDG Library branches in Alexandria and Maxville for kids to drop off their letters and library staff will help ensure they make it to Santa.”

Maria Steffen, Communications and Marketing Coordinator for SDG Library, said, “We loved the spirit of the idea and fully agreed to partner with the Township. The staff at both branches were very excited and happy to participate.”