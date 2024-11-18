North Glengarry man dies in collision

A 31-year-old man from North Glengarry was killed in a single vehicle collision that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. November 15 on Glen Road in South Glengarry Township.

The victim was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 36-year-old from Clarence-Rockland, says the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment.

The driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was airlifted to hospital by Air Ornge.

The detachment continues to investigate, with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and a Collision Reconstructionist.

Anyone with information or relevant dashcam video, is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122.