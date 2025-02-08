North Glengarry pledges $100K to Manor

February 8, 2025 — Changed at 11 h 32 min on February 3, 2025
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
North Glengarry Township council has pledged a total of $100,000 towards the redevelopment of the Maxville Manor long-term care facility.

The township will contribute $25,000 per year for the next four years.

The money will come through the working fund reserve. The Manor’s fundraising continues to edge closer to its $11 million goal, currently sitting at $9.2 million. The Kenyon Agricultural Society will match each donation, effectively doubling the amounts being donated.

Legion pledges $25,000:  The Alexandria Royal Canadian Legion branch will be donating $5,000 to the expansion of the Manor. North Glengarry Councillor and Legion branch President Brian Caddell announced proceeds of the Legion’s annual poppy fundraiser will be used to support the Manor for the next five years for a total donation of $25,000. The poppy campaign starts every year on the last Friday of October and continues until Remembrance Day. Millions of Canadians support the fund through donations and wear a poppy to honour those who serve to protect us and have lost their lives in doing so. Proceeds are then used to support non-profit and for-profit organizations that benefit veterans for elements such as housing, mental health, financial support and mobility.

