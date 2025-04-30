North Glengarry water systems compliant despite having “minor” problems

The North Glengarry drinking water system meets provincial standards, despite “minor areas requiring improvement.”

That is the conclusion of a report Timothy Wright, North Glengarry’s Director of Public Works, presented on the drinking water systems in Alexandria, Maxville and Glen Robertson at the most recent council meeting.

“Enhance water audit processes to address high water loss percentages in Alexandria and Maxville systems” is one of the recommendations contained in the report.

“Water loss was estimated at 10.1% for Glen Robertson, while Alexandria reported higher losses at 44%, requiring further investigation,” the report adds.

It is believed that one factor could be that SDG Counties road work used more water than was planned.

In 2024, watermains were being replaced on Dominion Street South in Alexandria. Two non-compliance issues were identified by the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks related to chlorine residuals and disinfection procedures. Additionally, three boil water advisories were issued during the watermain replacement as preventative measures.

Alexandria also experienced issues with coagulant tank cleaning delays, generator repairs, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system freezing and low lift pump flow irregularities. All issues were resolved except for the pump flow irregularities which continue to persist. Glen Robertson, which is on a municipal shared well, experienced close calls associated with disinfection equipment, but the issues were resolved efficiently and in a timely manner.

Maxville’s drinking water system is much newer and experiences few problems. The treated water from Alexandria is transported by pipelines to the water tower in Maxville, where it is then distributed to homes, businesses and fire hydrants. Maxville has a measured autoflush system that regularly flushes lines to remove sediment, scale and possible contaminants to ensure water quality and longevity for the system.

Alexandria’s bulk water fill station, located on Industrial Blvd., is proving to be very successful. Companies set up an account with a PIN for recurring use and residents can pay per fill if they require bulk water.