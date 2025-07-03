North Glengarry’s 2025 Evening of Excellence

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Township of North Glengarry is rebranding its awards of excellence recognition program to broaden the scope and create new categories. The awards event will continue to celebrate North Glengarry’s individuals, organizations and businesses that are essential in making Glengarry such a great place to live, but this revamped event will also showcase the growth and development of North Glengarry.

Included in the evening will be a presentation showcasing new businesses, funding success stories and new developments, along with improvements & upgrades to local venues. The rebranded awards program will continue with its previous years’ categories including Citizen of the Year, Community Service Group, Business of the Year, Excellence in Agriculture, Youth of the Year, Senior of the Year, Dedication & Leadership and the Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, North Glengarry has a Legacy Award presented for significant anniversaries in the Township.

The first of the new categories for 2025 is the Leader Under 40 award, recognizing individuals under the age of 40 who have shown innovation, leadership and dedication to public service, community development or cultural preservation. The second new award for 2025 is the Champion of Culture and Heritage, recognizing an individual or group focused on preserving heritage, fostering community pride, encouraging conservation and highlighting local cultural history.

“Celebrating Success, Showcasing Growth” is the new tagline for the event focused on recognizing the individuals, businesses, groups and organizations that continue to contribute to the evolving, growing and developing communities in North Glengarry. Nominations for the awards open June 25, 2025, and will run until July 28, 2025. Nomination forms can be completed & submitted online or can be downloaded, filled in and delivered to the Township offices. North Glengarry’s Evening of Excellence is planned for September 25, 2025.