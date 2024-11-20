Notice for Ontario Works clients

The City of Cornwall has issued the following notice to Ontario Works clients.

Due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, the city has crucial updates regarding the distribution of your monthly cheques, Direct Bank Deposit (DBD), and Reloadable Payment Card (RPC) statements.

Pick-Up Dates and Location:

Location: Cornwall Ontario Works Main Office (340 Pitt St., 4th floor)

Dates:

Friday, November 29, 2024

Monday, December 2, 2024

Times: 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Landlords and third parties, you can also pick up payments during these hours. Third parties can sign up for Direct Bank Deposit (DBD) by contacting the Social Assistance Central Services Branch at 1-844-809-2496 or by email at SA-DBD.MCCSS@ontario.ca.

After these dates, please contact your Case Manager to make arrangements for picking up your cheques, DBD, or RPC statements. Don’t forget to bring your ID!

Contact Information:

Drop-off or Email Information: humanservices@cornwall.ca or reach out directly to your Case Manager

Sign up for Direct Bank Deposit (DBD) or a Reloadable Payment Card to avoid future disruptions. Contact your Ontario Works Case Manager for assistance.

Consider signing up for MyBenefits to receive paperless communications. You can register at Ontario.ca/MyBenefits.

For more information, call 1-888-999-6130. If you have any questions, please contact the office.