November is “Make a Will” Month

The Cornwall Public Library cordially invites you to attend a complimentary presentation on the essential topics of Wills, Powers of Attorney, and Probate. Ontario lawyer Brikena Rochette will lead this informative session.

This November 21 at 6:30 p.m. and 22 at 10 a.m., join lawyer, Brikena Rochette, for a free session on Wills, Power of Attorney, and Probate Essentials to learn how to protect your loved ones and ensure your wishes are respected. She will cover key topics like the importance of having a will, what happens if you die without one, how to choose an executor, and special considerations for common-law spouses, blended families, children, pets, and funeral wishes. She will also discuss how probate works and the role of Powers of Attorney for financial and healthcare decisions. Plus, you will get a chance to enjoy some delicious light snacks and beverages!

The sessions are free. Reserve your spot by registering on the library’s website at library.cornwall.on.ca/events

Brikena Rochette’s Bio

Brikena Rochette is a founder and a lawyer at Rochette Naval Consulting. Brikena came to Canada as child refugee, where she learned early on how unpredictable life can be. This experience profoundly shaped her understanding of the importance of planning for the future. Now, as a wife and mother, she recognizes the vital need for families—especially young ones—to secure their futures and protect their loved ones. Brikena is passionate about serving the Cornwall community, where families deserve access to reliable legal information!