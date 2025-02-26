Numerous charges laid in connection with break-ins

Cornwall Police Service officers have arrested three individuals who face numerous charges in relation to a recent robbery and break and enter.

The incident occurred in the City of Cornwall on the evening of Feb. 20, 2025.

It is alleged the men attended the residence of an individual known to them, broke into the residence while disguised and robbed the man with a barreled weapon. It is also alleged the men confined the individual and assaulted him with a weapon.

Feb. 21, James Stevenson, 57, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with:

Fail to comply with probation order

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Robbery using firearm (restricted or prohibited)

Disguise with intent

Assault with a weapon

Carless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Carrying concealed weapon

Firearm – use while committing offence

Forcible confinement

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Feb. 24, Shaine Robertson, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with:

Fail to comply with appearance notice

Two counts of fail to comply with release order

Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order

Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence

Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

Robbery using firearm (restricted or prohibited)

Disguise with intent

Assault with a weapon

Carless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Carrying concealed weapon

Firearm – use while committing offence

Forcible confinement

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Also on Feb. 24, Dustin Rayat, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with the following: