Numerous charges laid in connection with break-ins

Cornwall Police Service officers have arrested three individuals who face numerous charges in relation to a recent robbery and break and enter.
The incident occurred in the City of Cornwall on the evening of Feb. 20, 2025.
It is alleged the men attended the residence of an individual known to them, broke into the residence while disguised and robbed the man with a barreled weapon. It is also alleged the men confined the individual and assaulted him with a weapon.
Feb. 21, James Stevenson, 57, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with:
- Fail to comply with probation order
- Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- Robbery using firearm (restricted or prohibited)
- Disguise with intent
- Assault with a weapon
- Carless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Firearm – use while committing offence
- Forcible confinement
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Feb. 24, Shaine Robertson, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with:
- Fail to comply with appearance notice
- Two counts of fail to comply with release order
- Possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order
- Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- Robbery using firearm (restricted or prohibited)
- Disguise with intent
- Assault with a weapon
- Carless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Firearm – use while committing offence
- Forcible confinement
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
Also on Feb. 24, Dustin Rayat, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Break and enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence
- Conspiracy to commit indictable offence
- Robbery using firearm (restricted or prohibited)
- Disguise with intent
- Assault with a weapon
- Carless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- Carrying concealed weapon
- Firearm – use while committing offence
- Forcible confinement
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – opioid
- Possession for the purpose of distributing