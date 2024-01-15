OCHU/CUPE report findings of a new poll of hospital staff across Ottawa Valley

"The situation is dire, we're calling on the government to step in..." Dave Verch, 35 yr. RPN and first vice president of OCHU/CUPE. with Sharon Richer, secretary-treasurer of OCHU/CUPE (Photo : aula Labonte)

CORNWALL, ON – A new poll paints a worrying picture about the impact of the staffing crisis on patient care in hospitals across Ottawa Valley with 54 per cent of staff saying they “dread going to work,” and 85 per cent expressing lack of confidence in the government’s plan to improve public health care.   

The survey of hospital workers across Ottawa Valley including Cornwall was part of a province-wide poll by Nanos Research of more than 750 staff represented by CUPE’s Ontario Council of Hospital Unions (OCHU/CUPE). 

It supplements recent research by OCHU/CUPE warning of an acute staffing crisis in the hospital sector, which is contributing to unprecedented ER closures, delayed treatments, and overall poorer quality of patient care. 

On Tuesday, January 9 at Cornwall Public Library, OCHU/CUPE leaders announced detailed findings of the poll and recommended concrete solutions to begin healing a sector ravaged by government cuts.  

Sharon Richer, secretary-treasurer of OCHU/CUPE and Dave Verch, RPN and first vice president of OCHU/CUPE announce results of a poll conducted of its members in Ottawa Valley hospitals about employment conditions, negative impacts of work on their mental health, and their lack of confidence in the government’s plan to improve health care.

