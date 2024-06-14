Official Opening of the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers Market

The 8th annual opening of the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers’ Market was heralded in by the Towne Crier Wes Libbey with the proclamation acknowledging the land, the dignitaries and surrounding communities, farmers and artisan vendors in the market and the organizers of the market Kinsmen Club of Cornwall. Market patrons welcomed the comments and expressions for a favourable 2024 Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers’ Market season. The dignitaries took a tour around the market stopping and purchasing the own treats and treasurers. The week of June 3-9 market marks Local Food Week in the province of Ontario and the produce and food products from the Cornwall Kinsmen Farmers’ Market vendors demonstrate the bounty of that the Cornwall and area and the counties of Stormont Dundas and Glengarry have to offer.