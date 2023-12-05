Oh Baby! Join us for WDMH’s 75th Birthday Virtual Baby Shower

WDMH

On December 8th, Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) turns 75. Over the past seven decades, thousands of babies have taken their first breath at the hospital. And the WDMH team has been honoured to be part of these special moments for families in our local communities.

So, throughout the month of December, we’re celebrating all the babies born at WDMH – with a 75th Birthday Virtual Baby Shower!

It’s easy to join the party! Visit www.wdmh.on.ca/virtualbabyshowersignup and complete the form to share your information and upload your (or your family member’s) WDMH baby photo. We will be sharing the photos and stories at www.wdmh.on.ca/virtualbabyshower and on our Facebook page throughout the month of December.

Happy Birthday everyone!

