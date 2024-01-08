Oh Baby! Thanks for 75 years of memories!

WDMH

Our experience was phenomenal! From labour and delivery to postpartum, the staff was very attentive, knowledgeable and pleasant. As first-time parents, they answered our millions and millions of questions without judgement and listened to our requests. We’re currently pregnant with our second baby due in mid-March and we can’t wait to go back!

Third generation baby to be born at WDMH!

This is baby #7 born at WDMH!

A HUGE thank you to the nurses on the floor the night of March 11th who saved our son’s life.

Our sweet girl arrived in the midst of the pandemic and yet the midwives and the WDMH team ensured our birth was smooth and peaceful.

One of our daughter’s doctors helped deliver her father 26 years ago!

These are just some of the dozens of memories that were shared as part of Winchester District Memorial Hospital’s (WDMH) 75th Birthday Virtual Baby Shower. More than 350 people submitted pictures of WDMH babies, along with wonderful stories and memories!

“Thank you to everyone who has joined in the virtual baby shower. It’s been a wonderful walk down memory lane,” notes CEO Cholly Boland. “Over the past seven decades, thousands of babies have taken their first breath at the hospital. And the WDMH team has been honoured to be part of these special moments for families in our local communities. And we are just getting started!”

