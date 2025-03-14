OHA co-founder Tim Rozan passes away

Photo Caption: Tim Rozan, keynote guest speaker Jesse Winchester, and Giles Lascelle at the 2012 Ontario Hockey Academy graduation ceremony. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Tim Rozan, one of the founding members of the Ontario Hockey Academy (OHA), has passed away at the age of 60. Rozan, who co-founded OHA in 2008 alongside Giles and Kim Lascelle, was instrumental in establishing the academy, which has since become a premier hockey prep school in Canada.

Rozan, originally from New York, had a diverse career that spanned teaching, military service, and sports development. He held a Ph.D. from Yale’s School of Forestry, served in the U.S. Navy, and later worked in academia and community education in Maine.

In a statement, the Lascelle family expressed their sorrow at Rozan’s passing, remembering his dedication to education and hockey.

“It saddens us at OHA to hear the recent passing of our dear friend Tim Rozan,” they shared. “Many of our past students and staff will remember his love for the Academy, and we know that OHA would not exist without him.”

They also reflected on his unwavering support, particularly after the 2016 fire that damaged OHA facilities. “Tim was the first to contact us when the fire happened, telling us that we had a good thing going and we had to rebuild.”

In 2012, Tim Rozan, along with Kim and Giles Lascelle were the recipients of the 2011 Cornwall Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year award.

Beyond his contributions to OHA, Rozan was described as a devoted father and passionate educator. His legacy in the hockey community and beyond will be remembered.

