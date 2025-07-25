Ollie Together for a Wheely Good Time

Ollie Together for a Wheely Good Time
2025 Youth Skate Jam participants at the Alexandria Skatepark. (Photo : : Submitted)

JASON SETNYK

Wheels rolled, paint flew, and grills sizzled at the 2025 Youth Skate Jam held July 5 at the Alexandria Skatepark.

The free event, hosted by the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area (SDGCA) and funded by Public Safety Canada’s Building Safer Communities Fund, welcomed over 30 registered participants, with more youth joining throughout the day.

“It was a great success,” said Cassandra Forget, Youth Coordinator with SDGCA. “An amazing turnout of youth from different backgrounds sharing a common interest in skateboards… learning something new and getting an opportunity to build their skills with positive mentors.”

Highlights included skateboarding lessons with on-site coaches, a creative art activity, and a BBQ with snacks and prizes. Participants also decorated their own tech deck ledge to take home.

Christine Sabourin, owner of Meraxic Creations and co-organizer, said, “The youth enjoyed themselves… making new friends, creating their own games on the skateboards… Their smiles and enthusiasm said it all. It’s been a dream to organize the Youth Skate Jam.”

