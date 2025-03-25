Only 14 attend SDG NDP campaign launch 

Surrounded by supporters in the McEwen Room at the Benson Centre, Mario Leclerc officially launched his federal election campaign for the NDP in Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Thursday.

Fourteen people attended the event, which featured opening remarks from long-time NDP supporter Brian Lynch. “I first met Mario when he came to Cornwall in 2008 as President of the Public Service Alliance of Canada,” said Lynch. “Mario has always worked for everyday people, workers’ rights, and fair employment insurance benefits. He deserves our support — he will fight for us and for real change.”

Leclerc reflected on his 2011 campaign, noting that he faced two strong opponents in Guy Lauzon and Bernadette Clement, a situation he compared to the current race against Conservative incumbent Eric Duncan and Liberal candidate Sarah Good. He recalled how early results that night briefly showed him ahead of Clement, creating the impression of a second-place finish, though he ultimately placed third. He also recounted how Clement had been in tears as the results came in, an anecdote that silenced the room. Leclerc did not elaborate on the context of her reaction, and his choice to share the moment about a now-Senator and respected public figure left some attendees shifting their eyes away.

The paralegal highlighted the accomplishments of the federal NDP, including recent progress on pharmacare and dental care via the NDP-Liberal Supply and Confidence Agreement. “Millions of Canadians will get free birth control and diabetes medication,” said Leclerc. “Once fully implemented, 9 million citizens will have access to dental coverage. That’s saving families thousands of dollars a year. The NDP is in it for you!”

He also emphasized his support for rural postal banking services and stronger public infrastructure, while criticizing the Liberal government’s budget approach under the new leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“The Liberals under Mark Carney promise to balance the budget, which would mean drastic cuts to programs and services,” said Leclerc. “In contrast, the NDP wants to strengthen the Employment Insurance program, promote work-share initiatives, and invest in housing and infrastructure to create jobs and build stronger communities.”

“A Mark Carney government would benefit the wealthy more than the working class,” Leclerc claimed. “Corporate welfare is back on the agenda, but the NDP has always stood with working families. If Carney became Prime Minister, I fear he would form a non-inclusive federal cabinet, with no portfolios for labour, women, gender equality, or persons with disabilities.”

“It’s time to put working people in charge,” said Leclerc. He concluded his speech with a rallying cry. “Jagmeet Singh will stand up to billionaires, bankers, and Trump. He will fight for Canadian values. We need price caps on essentials and to make billionaires pay their fair share.”