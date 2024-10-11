Ontario Chief Benedict Meets with MPs to Address First Nations Issues

A few weeks ago, the Chiefs of Ontario, led by Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict (former Akwesasne Grand Chief), organized a delegation of Chiefs, Grand Chiefs, and technicians to Parliament Hill for a series of important meetings with Members of Parliament (MPs) and department officials. The delegation emphasized the pressing need for Bill C-61, which aims to ensure safe and clean drinking water for First Nations communities.

“Bill C-61 will legislate the minimum standards for clean drinking water on reserve,” Benedict explained. “Having clear legislative standards will ensure the currently grey jurisdiction area for First Nations water is clear. This legislation codifies the importance of clean drinking water and is a mechanism to support prosperity for many First Nations.”

In addition to discussing water safety, the delegation brought attention to the proposed reforms to Canada’s child welfare system. Benedict noted the positive impacts these changes could have on First Nations communities. “Our leadership discussed the importance of the proposed child welfare reform and the positive impacts it will have on our First Nation communities, particularly the continued investments into community prevention services,” he said. He also highlighted the need for time to review the proposed reform package, adding that the uncertainty of a federal election creates additional pressures on communities.

Economic development was another key topic during the meetings, with Benedict outlining partnerships First Nations are eager to pursue. “Our leadership delegation outlined a few examples of communities advancing partnerships around energy and transmission projects,” he stated. “We pressed upon the MPs the openness and willingness of First Nations to become investment partners in projects in and around First Nations.”

Benedict also addressed potential collaborations with the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative, emphasizing the importance of source water protection. “Source water protection, and legislative reform that continues to protect our Great Lakes and its fresh water. Climate adaptation and emergency response,” he highlighted as critical areas for collaboration.

Finally, he expressed hope for the outcomes of discussions surrounding mental health parity in Canada. “That First Nations continue to be included in strategies, reform and initiatives that are developed within not only the government of Canada but within organizations and institutions that support and serve all Canadians including First Nations,” he emphasized.

As a regional advocacy organization, the Chiefs of Ontario remain committed to lobbying and educating all levels of government on regional priorities and opportunities. The discussions held a few weeks ago address the ongoing challenges faced by First Nations communities and their vision for a just future.