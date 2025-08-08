Ontario Federation of Agriculture tackles concerns over BESS developments

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Construction continues at the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility in North Glengarry despite residents hoping to overturn the zoning bylaw that permitted the development of the BESS. With worries for the welfare of their families, their animals and their farmland, residents feel there was insufficient notification of the planned battery facility, as well as its location so close to active farming operations. The BESS facilities stem from the provincial government’s direction for the Electricity System Operator (IESO) to phase out natural gas power stations and transition to zero emission electricity systems. To balance this transition, the IESO needs to rely on battery storage facilities.

There has been some increased community activity near the sites, but the developer, Compass Greenfield Development, says their security systems, in cooperation with support from local OPP detachments, are proving effective in maintaining a secured construction site. “These projects are classified as Critical Infrastructure, and we take security very seriously,” said Elijah Garrett, Project Manager for Compass Greenfield Development. “Each site is equipped with state-of-the-art security and detection systems, allowing us to notify authorities almost immediately in the event of unauthorized access or an incident.”

In the report released by the OFA concerning the location of BESS facilities near agricultural land, recommendations were provided to support the rural and farming communities affected. The battery storage facility in North Glengarry meets the current setback from property lines; however, the OFA is suggesting the IESO and Ontario Energy Board (OEB) increase the setback requirement to a minimum of 61.2 metres to residential and agricultural buildings.

The OFA recommends that the provincial government and the developers of BESS facilities adopt and comply with the standards & codes of the Underwriters Laboratory (UL) and the National Fire Prevention Association (NFPA) to effectively manage possible failures of battery storage systems and reduce the possibility of thermal runaway. According to Elijah Garrett, the BESS development in North Glengarry will include comprehensive stormwater management and containment systems. Should the unlikely possibility of a fire event occur, the stormwater management system is engineered to contain all firewater runoff onsite until the emergency response team can assess the situation and determine whether removal of the runoff firewater will be required. Additionally, each transformer will be equipped with an oil containment system to capture any spills from the oil in the transformers – the same oil used in hydro transformer stations.

Because of the unique function to store electricity, but not generate it, BESS facilities do not require an environmental assessment. However, the OFA suggests that battery storage facilities be subject to Environmental Compliance Approval to ensure containment and management of ground & surface water, air quality and soil standards to make certain there is no degradation. The OFA also recommends the Ministry of Energy direct any BESS facilities to be developed on land that is not Specialty Crop Lands or on lands classified as Class 1 through 4, the highest grades of soil. This recommendation would mean prime Ontario agricultural farmland would not diminish even further due to development of BESS facilities.

The Ontario Federation of Agriculture (OFA) acknowledges the need for higher electricity demands and supports the initiatives of the Ministry of Energy. The OFA looks to mitigate the impact of the development of battery storage facilities on the people, farmland and critical food systems of rural Ontario through its recommendations.