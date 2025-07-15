Ontario Investing $82 Million to Modernize Beaches and Campgrounds Along St. Lawrence Corridor

Seaway News

The St. Lawrence River corridor and Lake St. Lawrence have always been a defining part of our region’s identity and a point of pride for our community. Its iconic beaches, scenic campgrounds, and historic landmarks have been a source of recreation for our families and an important part of our local tourism sector.

That’s why I was so pleased to announce last week that the Government of Ontario is investing $82.2 million over the next four years to support the St. Lawrence Parks Commission’s multi-year revitalization project. This investment will help modernize key sites along the corridor, including significant upgrades at Mille Roches Beach and Campground-one of the most visited and valued destinations in our region.

Our government’s funding will support the construction of new, environmentally sustainable infrastructure, including updated washroom and change room facilities, a new canteen, and the connection of park systems to municipal drinking water and wastewater services in partnership with the municipalities of South Stormont and South Dundas. These improvements will enhance the visitor experience, reduce long-term operating costs, and ensure compliance with provincial environmental and accessibility standards.

The upgrades will also support the success of local businesses by drawing more visitors to our region and increasing demand for accommodations, dining, retail, and services. With improved park facilities, guests are more likely to stay longer and return which creates new opportunities for both established businesses and emerging entrepreneurs.

This investment reflects our government’s commitment to supporting and protecting our region’s tourism economy, the good jobs it provides, and the revenue it generates for our small businesses. Just as importantly, it will ensure that our parks remain accessible, welcoming, and resilient for our families today and for generations to come.