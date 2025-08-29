Ontario Investing in Mobile Crisis Response Teams

As part of its plan to protect Ontario and keep communities safe, the Ontario government is enhancing public safety by investing $536,400 over two years to support the mobile crisis response team led by Cornwall Community Police Service and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP. The funding will enable police to work with trained crisis workers to provide the specialized support often needed when interacting with people who are experiencing a mental health-related crisis.

“The safety and mental health of our communities is paramount to what makes Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry an incredible place to live,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “This investment will ensure our emergency responders have the tools and training they need to effectively respond to mental health-related crises, keep our streets safe, and protect our loved ones.”

“Our government is taking decisive action to protect Ontario by ensuring police have the tools, resources, and partnerships they need to keep our communities safe,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “Through this grant, we are equipping police services with the means to strengthen Mobile Crisis Response Teams-made up of police and crisis workers-who are uniquely positioned to respond to people experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, de-escalating situations that could threaten public safety while connecting vulnerable individuals with the support they need.”

“This grant will enable the SD&G OPP and Cornwall Community Hospital to expand its Mobile Crisis Response Teams (MCRT) across the Counties of SD&G, allowing us to improve pathways and connections to necessary services for those experiencing crisis. When police and health partners can continue working together through initiatives like this, safety is improved and we see better outcomes for everyone.” – OPP Inspector Marc Hemmerick, SD&G Detachment Commander

“We wish to thank the Ministry of Solicitor General for their investment of $240,000 over the next two years towards enhancement of our Vulnerable Sector Mobile Acute Response Team. These funds will pay for the mental health worker who responds in partnership with police to those experiencing mental health crisis. This support will allow VSMART to operative during evening hours and weekends, thus providing greater impact to the community we serve. This will contribute significantly towards our vision of “A safe Cornwall where everyone can thrive and belong”. – Chief Shawna Spowart, Cornwall Police Service

For 2025-26 and 2026-27, 36 police services and OPP detachments will receive approximately $9 million through the Mobile Crisis Response Team Enhancement Grant to increase the capacity of mobile crisis response teams across the province.