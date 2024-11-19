Ontario Invests $10M in SDG Infrastructure

The Ontario government is directing $10,055,615 towards infrastructure upgrades in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, part of its OntarioCommunity Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) allocation for 2025. The funding was announced at a Nov. 13 event with MPP Nolan Quinn, who highlighted the province’s commitment to “responsible governance and community well-being.” This investment, he noted, represents a nearly $1 million increase over last year’s allocation, reflecting the area’s growth.

“These funds will support local governments in maintaining essential services and promoting sustainable growth,” Quinn stated, adding that the OCIF prioritizes small, rural, and northern communities.

Warden Jamie MacDonald emphasized the impact of these funds on local infrastructure, citing a 2023 resurfacing project on County Road 43and plans to improve another 6,735 meters northward. “Each of these projects underscores our commitment to maintaining infrastructure that supports economic growth and connectivity across SDG Counties,” MacDonald said.

The OCIF investment is part of Ontario’s $190 billion capital plan to expand infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water systems, and high-speed internet. “By providing direct and stable funding to these communities, our government is helping create local jobs, drive economic growth, and build stronger, more resilient communities for generations to come,” said Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma in a media release.

Allocations include $5,051,688 for Cornwall, $883,374 for South Stormont, $2,061,656 for the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, andGlengarry, $371,947 for North Stormont, $515,475 for North Dundas, $676,324 for South Dundas, and $495,151 for South Glengarry.