Ontario launches award to honour exceptional Veterans

The Ontario government launched the new Ontario Veterans Award for Community Service Excellence (OVACSE). The award honours individuals for exceptional and ongoing service to their communities, such as work to help veterans re-integrate into civilian life, supporting those dealing with ongoing mental or physical injuries, or other broader community-building initiatives.

“Premier Ford and our government are proud to launch the Ontario Veterans Award for Community Service Excellence, a historic program to honour the invaluable volunteer efforts of our veterans,” said Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. ” We can never fully repay those who have served our country, but this award will help strengthen our province by recognizing the legacy of our veterans and their contributions to building a stronger Ontario.”

The new initiative makes Ontario the first province in Canada to establish an award specifically dedicated to honouring veterans’ excellence in community service. Each year, Ontario branches of The Royal Canadian Legion will each nominate one veteran who has demonstrated significant and sustained contributions to their community through exceptional work. The nominating branches of Legions will present certificates and lapel pins to award recipients during local ceremonies in each year.

“Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry, and all of Ontario, is home to veterans who have bravely served our nation and continue to give back in countless ways,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Our government is proud to create the Ontario Veterans Award for Community Service Excellence, allowing us to honour our courageous veterans whose dedication continues to make our communities and province stronger.” Ontario is home to approximately 149,000 veterans and each year, approximately 9,000 Canadian Armed Forces members are released from military service.

For more information on the nomination process and eligibility criteria, visit the Ontario Veterans Award for Community Service Excellence webpage. All nominations must be submitted by the annual deadline of August 31.