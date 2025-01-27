Ontario Liberal Candidate to Challenge SDSG Incumbent Quinn

Ryan St-Jean, a particle physics researcher and advocate for sustainable energy, has been officially nominated as the Ontario Liberal candidate for Stormont—Dundas—South Glengarry (SDSG) in the next provincial election. St-Jean will face off against incumbent MPP Nolan Quinn, Ontario’s Minister of Colleges and Universities.

St-Jean brings a strong background in engineering, holding dual degrees in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Algonquin College and Electrical Engineering from Carleton University. His professional experience spans roles in particle physics, telecommunications, and the nuclear sector. His transition to politics, he says, is driven by a desire to tackle systemic issues head-on. “My transition from engineering to politics comes from a need to tackle root causes of issues. My work helps the world in a small way, but Iwould like to help our area, our province, and our country on a larger scale,”St-Jean said.

As an advocate for renewable energy and distributed energy systems, St-Jean aims to enhance Ontario’s energy grid reliability and affordability. “Our energy grid is not being built out at a pace to avoid issues in the near future. The province needs to build 80% more than what is currently planned, including two large nuclear builds and expansions of other forms of electricity generation,” he explained.

St-Jean’s platform emphasizes healthcare, education, childcare, and infrastructure. “Healthcare is a critical issue for the Ontario Liberal Party. We are laser-focused on lowering wait times in hospitals, getting everyone a family doctor, and clearing backlogs of surgeries and procedures,” he noted. On childcare, he highlighted the need for more spaces: “Low-cost, high-quality daycare has been a huge win for Canadians, but the province needs to build or incentivize others to build more daycare spaces.”

Infrastructure is another key focus for St-Jean, particularly in SDSG. “Infrastructure in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry needs an injection of cash from the province or a new deal that allows councils to raise revenues without hitting the pockets of taxpayers. Large battery storage plants could bring jobs and revenue to the area,” he said, adding that he has already started engaging with local leaders on the topic.

St-Jean also addressed long-term care, advocating for better affordability. “Long-term care facilities can currently raise rent and fees as much as they want upon renewal. I would implement rent control and fee increaserestrictions on all units. It is unacceptable for a retired person to face tripled costs year after year,” he stated.

His campaign also focuses on addressing housing affordability in Cornwall and beyond. “The Ontario Liberals have a platform with a plan for housing affordability, which will help in Cornwall tremendously. I will work with whatever federal government is in place to bring in another round of housing accelerator funds to the region,” he explained.

St-Jean’s vision for Ontario includes modernizing education, improving healthcare access, and strengthening infrastructure to support economic growth and sustainability. He credits his role as a new father with influencing his long-term outlook. “As a new father, my personal priorities have shifted, and I’ve started thinking longer-term. Whether it’s planning ahead for climate issues or improving our local schools, I’m always thinking about what I can do today and what I want for the future.”

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie praised St-Jean’s expertise and vision. “As a particle physics researcher and longtime energy advocate, Ryan has the experience needed to help us energize the province, cut taxes to lower hydro bills, and deliver the power needed to push our economy forward,” said Crombie.

The next Ontario provincial election is scheduled for June 4, 2026; however, there is speculation that it could take place soon.