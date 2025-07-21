Ontario Rehabilitating the Char-Lan Recreation Centre in South Glengarry

Seaway News

The Ontario government is investing $924,360.00 to protect jobs and rehabilitate the Char-Lan Recreation Centre in Williamstown. This investment is part of the province’s $200 million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund (CSRIF), a province wide initiative that helps communities revitalize local facilities, grow the economy and promote active, healthy living across Ontario. “The Char-Lan Recreation Centre is a vibrant hub that brings our families and friends together for activities and events all year long,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP of Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “Through this investment, our government is supporting vital upgrades and improvements to the recreation centre so Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry residents can stay active and connected for decades to come.”

This project will improve the arena’s functionality and lifespan by replacing the roof, siding, and insulation, along with necessary doors, ventilation openings and new dehumidifier. This will address the aging infrastructure, energy efficiency, and improve operations through temperature and moisture control. “At a time when Ontario families are facing rising costs due to tariffs, our government is proud to support organizations focused on delivering better services for people while breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for children and young people,” said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. “With investments in infrastructure like this, we are protecting Ontario jobs, strengthening our communities and building a more resilient and self-reliant economy.” CSRIF is a key part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario workers, businesses and families by unleashing the economy and getting more shovels in the ground, with a historic $200 billion investment to build highways, hospitals, transit, schools and other critical infrastructure across the province.

“This funding is wonderful news for our community. Thanks to the support of the Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund, the Township of South Glengarry can move forward with an important project at the Char-Lan Recreation Centre. Our recreation centre is more than just a building; it’s where our children learn to skate, where we gather for local events, and where countless memories are made. The Township is grateful to the province for investing in the spaces that bring our community together.” – Mayor Lachlan McDonald