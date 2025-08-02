Ontario Winter Games Legacy Award presented to Kamryn Fraser

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Kamryn Fraser was the most recent recipient of the Ontario Winter Games Legacy Award, presented to her by SD&G Counties Warden Martin Lang. This award, created in 1994, recognizes amateur athletes in Cornwall and Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry who demonstrate leadership, inspire others and give back to their communities, while achieving success in sport.

Kamryn exemplifies all the elements of the award she has received. Kamryn graduated from Char-Lan District High School as valedictorian, an honour role student and a member of student council. She rose to the top of various athletic teams as captain, including hockey, basketball, soccer, curling and volleyball, leading her teams to numerous championships. During her high school years, Kamryn managed to balance being assistant captain of the Cornwall Lady Royals U18AA Hockey team winning the 2024-2025 OWHA Provincial Championship, she was Captain of the Char-Lan Varsity Hockey team, captain & MVP for the Charlan Senior Soccer team, Co-captain of the Char-Lan Senior Basketball team, as well as captain & MVP of the Char-Lan Senior Volleyball team.

Warden Lang was honoured to present the Ontario Winter Games Legacy Award to Kamryn Fraser who has shown such leadership & dedication to her community, and felt the presentation was even more special because Kamryn is his neighbour in South Glengarry. Kamryn will be attending Queen’s University in the Fall of 2025 to study Nursing and will take with her a $1,500 bursary for her achievements.