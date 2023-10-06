The Cornwall Police Service is joining police services across Canada for Operation Impact. Today marks the beginning of Operation Impact 2023, a national public awareness campaign aimed at making Canada’s roads the safest in the world. By promoting safe driving behaviours, we hope to help prevent collisions, save lives, and reduce injuries on our roads.

From October 6th to 9th, 2023, police across the country will be focused on behaviours that put drivers, passengers and other road users at risk: impaired driving due to alcohol, drugs or fatigue, as well as aggressive driving, distracted driving, and driving without a seat belt.

This year’s campaign theme emphasizes the accountability and the role each driver has to play to support traffic safety on the streets and highways in their community.

Motor vehicle collisions kill about 2,000 Canadians, seriously injure another 10,000 people and injure about 165,000 citizens in this country each year.

It is not a coincidence that the timing of this campaign to achieve safer streets and highways takes place during this long weekend. More people are travelling, and collisions are therefore, more frequent.

The Cornwall Police Service encourages any who sees anyone driving in a way that put others at risk call 911. You could save a life or prevent someone from being seriously injured.