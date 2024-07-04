Operation Safe Driver Week

July 4, 2024 at 15 h 16 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

The Ontario Provincial Police and the Ministry of Transportation (MTO), are joining police services throughout North America to crack down on dangerous drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week, that take place from July 7 to 13.

With almost 20 per cent of fatal collisions in Ontario Provincial Police jurisdictions involving transport trucks this year, the data paints a grim picture of how motorists have been sharing the road.

To date, 31 people have died in road incidents. Eighty-six per cent of the crashes were linked to poor behaviour on the part of non-commercial drivers. Commercial drivers were at fault in the remaining 14 per cent of the collisions. Speeding, following too closely and improper passing are among the unsafe actions behind transport truck-involved collisions every year.

The OPP and MTO will also ensure commercial drivers are keeping their trucks, equipment, loads and records up to the standards required by law, which also contribute to the safe movement of commercial vehicles on our roads.

Share this article

Suggested articles

3 impaired driving charges
Local News

3 impaired driving charges

Three motorists, including one who was driving the wrong way on Highway 401, were charged with impaired driving by Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers…

Local News

Spike belt used in recovery of stolen vehicle

Stormont, Dundas (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police officers used a spike belt during an arrest of a Montreal resident who was later…

POLICE BLOTTER
Local News

POLICE BLOTTER

BREAK AND ENTER, POSSESSION BREAK-IN INSTRUMENTS, DISGUISE WITH INTENT Cornwall, ON – Jason Durnion, 50, of Cornwall, was arrested on May 24, 2024, and charged with the…