OPG Funds GPS Safety Pendants for Baldwin House Clients

January 11, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 14 min on January 7, 2025
JASON SETNYK
Ontario Power Generation representatives present a $2,650 donation to Baldwin House staff, supporting the purchase of GPS-enabled safety pendants for client safety. (Photo : submitted photo)

Baldwin House has received a $2,650 donation from Ontario Power Generation (OPG) to purchase GPS-enabled safety pendants, enhancingsafety measures for clients, including survivors of human trafficking.

“These GPS-enabled safety pendants will allow clients to have peace of mind when outside the shelter to know that we, and the police, are just the press of a button away,” said Danielle McCormick, Public Educator and Volunteer Coordinator at Baldwin House.

The pendants, which provide real-time location tracking to the shelter and local authorities, aim to protect clients who face risks of being re-targeted by traffickers while outside the shelter.

“Our human trafficking clients are often fearful of leaving the shelter for appointments or meetings in town; they know their pimps and traffickers often have people waiting to try to re-recruit these victims back into trafficking,” McCormick added.

The shelter emphasized that the devices would be available without delay, reinforcing its ongoing efforts to expand and improve safety services for clients.

This project is part of Baldwin House’s commitment to keeping its clients safe by providing survivors with resources to rebuild their lives safely and securely.

