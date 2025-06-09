OPG’s Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre opens for the 2025 Summer Tourism Season

June 9, 2025 at 14 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
OPG’s Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre opens for the 2025 Summer Tourism Season
(Photo : submitted photo)

Seaway News

Ontario Power Generation’s (OPG) Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre (SHDVC) officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday, May 20 for the 2025 summer tourist season.

Located at 2500B Second St. West, on the banks of the St. Lawrence River in Cornwall, Ontario, OPG’s visitor centre showcases the rich history of the St. Lawrence Seaway and Power Project as well as the communities and people affected. The centre also features exciting and informative interactive displays that make it a key tourist destination in the Cornwall area.

The SHDVC is open Tuesday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. The summer tourism season began Tuesday, May 20, and will conclude on Friday, August 29, 2025.

“We are excited to announce the Saunders Hydro Dam Visitor Centre is open for the 2025 public tourism season.” Says Greg Geisler, Plant Manager at the R.H. Saunders Generating Station. “At OPG we believe in the power of community. The visitor centre continues to serve as a safe, inclusive, and educational space for many tourists, community partners and the public to enjoy and learn more about OPG’s history, operations and plans to electrify life for Ontarians.”

Stay up to date on current hours of operation, and future events by visiting www.opg.com/saunders, or by contacting the visitor centre directly at 613-932-4563.

