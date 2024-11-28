OPP bill a bitter pill to swallow

The Ontario Provincial Police’s service bill for 2025 is indeed a bitter pill to swallow, agrees Detachment Commander Inspector Simon Hardy, who met the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Police Services Board to discuss the spike in the tab.

Policing services will cost SDG 21.5 per cent more in 2025 than they did in 2024, for a total bill of about $12 million, This amount breaks down to $354.30 per household, which is lower than the provincial average of $399 per household.

But local officials have joined colleagues across the province in objecting to the sharp increases.

Hardy likened the cost to being forced to eat a dish that wasn’t ordered, particularly since there aren’t other options for policing in SD&G.

Hardy stated, “The majority of money put forward is for salary dollars.”

In July, OPP officers ratified a new four-year contract, which is retroactive to 2023 and expires in 2026, and provides for an increase of 12.4 per cent. Hardy acknowledged the increase was generous, but did say it now finally put the OPP at a similar level to other police forces. Added to the statement for 2025 is a year-end adjustment of $719,316 which includes court security, overtime and contract enhancements.

According to Maureen Adams, Chief Administrative Officer for SD&G, other rural municipalities, dependent upon the policing services of the OPP, along with the Eastern Ontario Wardens’ Caucus (EOWC) have expressed their concerns at the increases happening across the province. Municipal officials have complained the OPP has failed to justify the hikes, which have been imposed without their input. Some municipalities must consider raising taxes for residents or cutting services just to afford the increase.

In SDG, there have been increases in reports of suspicious persons, mischief, burglaries, trouble with youth, disturbing the peace and automobile theft.

He noted that when there is a “shift shortage” at the OPP, when only a minimum of officers is available, overtime rates for the officers are at regular pay and not at time-and-a-half. This can help mitigate costs and provide some savings.

The board feels new technology should be considered to assist policing efforts, make better use of an officer’s time and potentially save money.

Hardy said speed monitors in communities are proving useful and taking some pressure off the OPP. Also discussed was the re-introduction of photo radar, despite its previous unpopularity, monitoring WiFi use, and piggy-backing on snow and ice road sensors to monitor conditions.

It was noted that follow-up on traffic infractions might significantly add funds to the SD&G police services strained budget.

In an effort to explain the increases, Hardy outlined the base services provided — tactical units, canine operations, aviation support, emergency assistance, anti-racketeering, rescue and recovery and major crime investigations. The OPP also provides security at events and traffic control in construction zones, although these services are paid by the venue or construction company.

Some municipalities are asking the provincial government to absorb the cost for OPP services in communities with fewer than 10,000 residents.

The board believes emulating other forces’ successes might prove helpful, and a study to re-evaluate the responsibilities of the OPP would be a worthwhile investment.