OPP investigating 401 collision

April 30, 2025
Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a single vehicle collision April 26 on Highway 401 in South Stormont Township.

Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded shortly before 10 p.m. to the scene on the eastbound lanes, between McConnell Avenue and Boundary Road.

The 34-year-old female driver from Port Hope was transported to hospital with life-altering injuries.

The SD&G OPP continues to investigate with the assistance of OPP technical collision investigators (TCI) and a collision reconstructionist.

Anyone with information is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

