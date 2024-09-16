OPP investigating two serious collisions

September 16, 2024 at 10 h 20 min
By Richard Mahoney
Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers continue to investigate two serious collisions.

September 13, shortly after 6 a.m. officers responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle on Bank Street at Cloverdale northwest of Winchester, in North Dundas Township. A 31-year-old male motorcycle rider from North Bay was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Also shortly after 6:00 a.m., officers responded to a collision involving a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle on County Road 2 at Carmen Road in Iroquois in South Dundas Township. The driver of the passenger vehicle was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

