August 19, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
OPP seek community assistance
The public's assistance is requested in identifying this vehicle. (Photo : submitted)

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM
LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The public’s assistance is requested by the OPP in Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry (SDG) Counties, to identify a black Honda sedan, possibly a Civic or Accord, that might have been involved in an accident on County Road 2 on July 6, 2025. On that date, the black unidentified car was seen, where a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and its rider occurred in Summerstown, South Glengarry, near Brodeur Road at 8:55 p.m.

Anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage that could assist in the investigation, should contact the SDG OPP at 1-888-310-1122 referencing #E250891764. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

