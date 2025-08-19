OPP seek community assistance

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The public’s assistance is requested by the OPP in Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry (SDG) Counties, to identify a black Honda sedan, possibly a Civic or Accord, that might have been involved in an accident on County Road 2 on July 6, 2025. On that date, the black unidentified car was seen, where a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and its rider occurred in Summerstown, South Glengarry, near Brodeur Road at 8:55 p.m.

Anyone with dashcam or surveillance footage that could assist in the investigation, should contact the SDG OPP at 1-888-310-1122 referencing #E250891764. Those with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.