Optimist Club Donates $10K for Cadet Kilts

February 10, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 33 min on February 4, 2025
JASON SETNYK
CENON Governor-Elect Larry Harper, Optimist Club of Cornwall President Kathryn Brunton, a cadet in full dress uniform, CENON Governor Bonnie Sheer-Porteous, and Lieutenant Governor CENON Zone 10 Terry Muir at a cheque presentation. (Photo : submitted photo)

The Optimist Club of Cornwall has donated $10,000 to the 2403 SD&G Highlanders Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps to support their fundraising efforts for new kilts and accouterments. The cheque presentation took place on January 28 at the Cornwall Armoury, with several Optimist Club members and regional representatives in attendance.

The funds will help outfit the regiment in full dress, including sporrans, spats, and other uniform components. Lt. Governor-Zone 10 Terry Muir highlighted the importance of proper attire for the cadets.

“The kilt that the cadet is wearing is what they are raising funds for. They want to outfit the regiment in full dress, including a sporran, spats, and other items,” Muir said. “As a veteran told me the other day, it instills pride in the unit when they have the proper uniform.”

Past Governor Tony Edge, a former cadet himself, was invited to inspect the troops during the event, along with Governor-Elect Larry Harper. The cadets proudly wear the McDonald tartan as part of their heritage.

