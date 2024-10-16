Optimist Club Hosts Fall Craft Show

The Optimist Club of Cornwall hosted its Fall Craft Show on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Optimist Clubhouse, showcasing a variety of handcrafted items from 21 local vendors. The event featured an open canteen, bake sale, and the sale of cash calendars to support the club’s initiatives.

“It’s great to see the community come together for our craft show,” said Roger Desjardins, Optimist board member and Chairperson of the Craft Sale. “We focus on crafters, ensuring a wide range of unique items, including toll painting, jewelry, knitting, and crochet. It’s an opportunity for local artisans to display their work.”

The Optimist Club organizes three craft shows each year, with the next one scheduled for November 30, 2024, themed around winter and Christmas. “We do a fall show, a winter show, and then one for spring and Easter,” Desjardins explained.

Looking ahead, the Optimist Club will host its annual Trunk or Treat event in Lamoureux Park on Halloween from 4:30 PM to 8 PM. “We’ve been doing the Trunk or Treat for about 34 years now,” Desjardins noted, emphasizing the club’s commitment to providing family-friendly activities for the community.