Optimist Club Hosts Fall Craft Show

October 16, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 16 min on October 15, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Optimist Club Hosts Fall Craft Show
Joanne Prophet and Joanne Massia of J&J Craft from Vankleek Hill proudly display their handcrafted Halloween items at the Optimist Club's Fall Craft Show, joined by Roger Desjardins, Chairperson of the event. (Photo : Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Optimist Club of Cornwall hosted its Fall Craft Show on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at the Optimist Clubhouse, showcasing a variety of handcrafted items from 21 local vendors. The event featured an open canteen, bake sale, and the sale of cash calendars to support the club’s initiatives.

“It’s great to see the community come together for our craft show,” said Roger Desjardins, Optimist board member and Chairperson of the Craft Sale. “We focus on crafters, ensuring a wide range of unique items, including toll painting, jewelry, knitting, and crochet. It’s an opportunity for local artisans to display their work.”

The Optimist Club organizes three craft shows each year, with the next one scheduled for November 30, 2024, themed around winter and Christmas. “We do a fall show, a winter show, and then one for spring and Easter,” Desjardins explained.

Looking ahead, the Optimist Club will host its annual Trunk or Treat event in Lamoureux Park on Halloween from 4:30 PM to 8 PM. “We’ve been doing the Trunk or Treat for about 34 years now,” Desjardins noted, emphasizing the club’s commitment to providing family-friendly activities for the community.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Livestreamed council meetings cancelled

Changes are coming to council meetings in South Glengarry as the live-streaming of sessions will be ending in the near future. At their last meeting, council members agreed…