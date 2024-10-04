Optimist Club of Cornwall Honours Members

The Optimist Club of Cornwall held its year-end dinner on Monday, September 23, 2024, recognizing members for their dedication and service to the community. Jody Archambault was awarded the prestigious Optimist of the Year award for his exceptional commitment to the youth of Cornwall. Archambault, who also received recognition for five years of service with the club, expressed his surprise and gratitude.

“To be honored with the Optimist of the Year award was surprising,” said Archambault. “My volunteering is something I love to do, whether it’s working with my JOI kids or serving as the president of the Optimist Ball Hockey League (COMBHL). Each experience provides me with a unique sense of fulfillment and joy.”

Reflecting on his work with the club, Archambault highlighted the rewards of volunteering. “Leading the JOI kids has been particularly rewarding; seeing their growth and enthusiasm for community service fills me with pride. As for the COMBHL, it’s incredible to see how sports can bring people together and foster a spirit of camaraderie and optimism.”

Archambault added, “Receiving this award is a testament to the collective efforts of everyone involved in my club, the Optimist Club. It’s a shared achievement that underscores the impact of working together towards a common goal.”

The evening also saw Terry Muir receive the President’s Citation award, while Laurie Tremblay, Jody Archambault, and Angie Savard were recognized with the Governor’s Certificate of Achievement. Outgoing Governor Ralph Brunton was celebrated for his 40 years of service as he prepared to pass the gavel to incoming Governor Bonnie Porteous.

Ralph Brunton, who concluded his term as Governor of the Central Ontario District, extended his gratitude to the clubs and their members. “As I conclude my term as Governor, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all the clubs and their members for your unwavering support and dedication. It has truly been an honor to serve as your Governor. Your commitment to uplifting youth, enhancing our communities, and fostering personal growth is commendable.”