Orange Shirts Raise Funds For AFS

August 4, 2025 at 16 h 00 min
Front row, from left: Sherry Johnson (AFS), Alvera Sargent (Director, AFS), Carolyn Francis (Akwesasne Representative & Advocacy Program), Kim Herne (Akwesasne Representative & Advocacy Program); back row, from left: Nova Cook (CAS), Elaine MacDonald (City Councillor, Cornwall), Vince Thompson (District Chief, MCA). (Photo : : Submitted)

A grassroots fundraiser tied to Orange Shirt Day has raised $9,000 for the Akwesasne Freedom School, supporting its move to a new campus as it nears its 45th anniversary.

The funds were collected through sales of “Every Child Matters” shirts at the Benson Centre (still available) and during Cornwall’s Culture Fest. Organized by the September 30 Committee, the campaign honours the legacy of residential school survivors and supports Indigenous-led education.

“It is very heartening to see the public embracing the orange shirt with the ‘Every Child Matters’ logo,” said Elaine MacDonald, a member of the committee. “The shirt is a symbol of awareness of past injustices and a sign of commitment to do better right now and in the future. It marks a sea change, and it’s very encouraging.”

Founded in 1979 by parents in Akwesasne, the Freedom School delivers a Mohawk language immersion curriculum grounded in Haudenosaunee values. It operates independently without government funding, relying on community donations to sustain its mission.

