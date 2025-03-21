Organizations urge Quinn to show leadership as colleges struggle

Stormont-Dudas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn has been reappointed as Ontario’s Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence as the province’s post-secondary sector faces mounting financial instability, leading to program suspensions, job losses, and campus closures.

Colleges and universities are struggling to remain financially viable due to declining international student enrolment, a prolonged provincial tuition freeze, and stagnant government funding.

Three major organizations are calling on the Ontario government to increase investment in post-secondary education, warning that underfunding is threatening the province’s ability to compete globally. The Ontario Chamber of Commerce, the Council of Ontario Universities, and Colleges Ontario have released an open letter to Quinn and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, urging them to take immediate action to address financial shortfalls in the sector.

The letter highlights the longstanding financial challenges faced by colleges and universities, citing chronic underfunding, rising operational costs, and recent federal restrictions on international student permits as key issues.

In response to growing concerns, Quinn’s office in an email highlighted the province’s recent investments, including over $500 million for STEM and skilled trades programs and $1.3 billion in stabilization funding last year. His office also pointed to a broader funding model review set for 2027-28, aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the post-secondary sector.

The groups argue that the $1.3 billion over three years announced last year by the province is insufficient to sustain the sector, falling far short of the $2.5 billion in ongoing base funding recommended by an expert panel. The panel also called for a 10 percent increase in per-student funding, annual inflationary adjustments, and a 5 percent tuition hike paired with increased student aid.

“Without immediate and effective investments, institutions will be forced to make decisions that compromise the quality of education and limit accessibility, eroding the province’s reputation and ability to attract and retain talent,” the letter states. It warns that some high-demand programs are already at capacity, forcing institutions to turn away qualified students.

The letter also emphasizes the economic importance of a strong post-secondary system, pointing to Ontario’s role in talent development across industries such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and life sciences. The organizations argue that the economic threat from the United States makes it even more crucial for Ontario to strengthen its workforce. “Our colleges and universities are the foundation of this success, equipping graduates with the knowledge, skills, and adaptability necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving economy,” the letter reads.

The Cornwall Chamber of Commerce was notably absent from the list of 56 chambers of commerce that signed the letter. Chamber President Cristian Urroz explained that the organization had missed the Ontario Chamber of Commerce (OCC) emails regarding the letter.

“While the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce did not sign the letter, I want to clarify that we fully support the core message and the recommendations outlined within it. The need for strategic investment in Ontario’s post-secondary sector is crucial to the long-term success of our province, and we agree that enhancing the financial sustainability and competitiveness of our colleges and universities is an essential step in fostering economic growth, innovation, and talent retention. Our decision not to sign the letter was not a reflection of disagreement with its content but rather a matter of timing and alignment with our local priorities. The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce remains focused on advocating for the specific needs of our community and the businesses we represent, and we have been in discussions with local stakeholders to ensure that the voices of our region are heard. That said, we fully endorse the call for greater investments in education and research and are committed to supporting policies that will enhance the competitiveness of Ontario’s workforce and post-secondary institutions. We will continue to engage with our provincial partners to ensure that our region’s concerns and needs are part of these important conversations.”

St. Lawrence College (SLC) recently announced the suspension of 55 programs across its campuses in Cornwall, Brockville and Kingston, and confirmed more than 120 job cuts to address a $25 million deficit. The college is also repositioning its Cornwall and Brockville campuses as Learning Centres, a move that will reduce access to student services, including library services.

Post-secondary institutions in Ontario rely heavily on tuition revenue, particularly from international students, due to historically low levels of per-student funding from the province. The federal government’s decision to cap international student permits for 2024 and 2025 has significantly reduced this revenue stream, forcing many colleges and universities to make sudden cuts.

While targeted investments in STEM and skilled trades are welcomed, educators and administrators stress the need for broader financial support. Many recent program cuts fall outside these areas, limiting access to disciplines in the arts, humanities, and social sciences.

In an email, Quinn’s office described the province’s approach as a “rebalancing,” but critics argue that the sector is facing a financial emergency requiring immediate action. With institutions already eliminating programs, cutting jobs, and closing campuses, many are calling for the province to accelerate its funding model review, currently set for 2027–28.

Ontario continues to invest the least per student in post-secondary education among Canadian provinces. The extended tuition freeze, combined with inflation and rising operational costs, has further constrained institutional budgets. The Blue-Ribbon Panel on Postsecondary Education Financial Sustainability recommended increased direct provincial support to reduce reliance on international student tuition and stabilize the system long-term.

The organizations behind the letter are urging the government to prioritize investment in the 2025 Strategic Mandate Agreements. “Ontario needs your leadership more than ever… Investing in Ontario’s colleges and universities is the best strategic choice the government can make today to secure our province’s long-term prosperity,” the letter concludes.