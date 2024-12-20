OSPCA iAdopt Campaign runs till Christmas

Mayor Justin Towndale and his partner, Sarah Beach, pose with Sonny, a Chihuahua available for adoption at the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, during a holiday event. (Photo : submitted photo)

Mayor Justin Towndale brought festive cheer to the Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre on Monday, December 9, as part of the iAdopt for the Holidays campaign. Dressed as an elf, complete with a green jacket and red hat, Mayor Towndale joined by his partner, Sarah Beach, to meet the adorable animals and encourage holiday adoptions.

“We are so lucky to have had Mayor Towndale and Sarah visit our OSPCA for some cuddly photo opportunities with our adoptable animals,” said Arianne Kirkey, Community Outreach Coordinator at the OSPCA of SDG.

The centre’s iAdopt for the Holidays campaign runs until December 25, with the goal of finding loving homes for 25 animals. “We’re hoping to send 25 animals home with loving families to empty our shelter for the holidays,” Kirkey added.

For those interested in adopting, more information is available at the Ontario SPCA Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Animal Centre website.

